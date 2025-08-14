Controversial Settlement Plan Sparks International Outcry

In a move drawing widespread condemnation, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has revived a contentious settlement plan to divide the West Bank and sever it from East Jerusalem. Critics argue the development erodes chances for a peace process and threatens the viability of a Palestinian state.

Standing amid the proposed settlement site in Maale Adumim, Smotrich claimed support from Prime Minister Netanyahu and former U.S. President Trump, although neither has confirmed their backing. Palestinians and international advocacy groups, alarmed by the fragmenting implications, denounce the plan as illegal under international law.

The E1 development, which faced previous construction freezes due to global opposition, could further alienate Israel amid strained international relations. Observers worry the plan, perceived as exacerbating apartheid, reflects a dangerous escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions lying at the heart of ongoing conflict.