South Africa Urgently Seeks R1 Trillion Water Investment Amid Climate and Population Pressures

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, has sounded the alarm on the country’s growing water crisis, calling for an unprecedented R1 trillion investment in the sector to counter the dual threats of climate change and rapid population growth. Speaking at the African Union–Africa Water Investment Programme (AU-AIP) Water Summit 2025, currently underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Mahlobo warned that global and national progress towards water and sanitation targets is lagging dangerously behind schedule.

Global and Local Crisis Indicators

Mahlobo highlighted stark figures: more than 2.2 billion people worldwide lack access to safe drinking water, while over 3.6 billion live without adequate sanitation. Compounding the crisis, over 2.4 billion people reside in water-stressed countries—many of them in Africa, with South Africa facing some of the most severe pressures.

“Globally, the backlog in water and sanitation investment is estimated at US$7 trillion. Across Africa, the annual shortfall stands at US$30 billion. Here in South Africa, we need to inject at least R1 trillion into the sector to meet our needs,” Mahlobo stated. He emphasised that meeting Sustainable Development Goal 6 by 2030 would require scaling up investment fivefold for clean water access and sixfold for sanitation.

The Funding Challenge

While public funding remains vital, Mahlobo was blunt about the inadequacy of national budgets to meet demand. “The fiscus in most African countries is not adequate to meet the new demand driven by economic and population growth,” he said. He stressed the importance of mobilising private sector financing and tapping into support from development finance institutions such as the African Bank, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, and the World Bank.

Although these institutions have already begun investing in water projects, Mahlobo urged significantly greater involvement. He revealed that by year’s end, government will present communities with a detailed report on public investment in the water sector. Meanwhile, leaders from the world’s wealthiest nations will meet to discuss strategies for bolstering water and sanitation provision globally.

Security, Health, and Stability at Stake

Mahlobo linked water and sanitation access directly to national and global stability, warning that water scarcity could become a trigger for conflict. “When there are problems of no access to water, you will have problems of many wars that could be created,” he cautioned.

He also flagged the health risks of poor sanitation in the modern era: “If there is no decent sanitation in the 21st century, you will have waterborne diseases, and many people will perish from issues we should have already addressed.”

Harnessing Science and Technology

While the challenges are significant, Mahlobo noted that solutions exist. Advances in science, technology, and engineering can provide effective tools to resolve water and sanitation crises. However, he stressed that these innovations must be backed by strong political will and substantial financing.

Continental and Global Commitments

The three-day AU-AIP Water Summit has seen African Heads of State and Government commit to creating policy environments conducive to increased investment in water and sanitation infrastructure. These commitments align with national development plans, climate resilience strategies, and the global drive to achieve SDG 6.

Mahlobo’s message was clear: without urgent, large-scale investment and cooperation between governments, the private sector, and global development partners, South Africa—and the world—risks missing its 2030 targets, with devastating economic, health, and security consequences.