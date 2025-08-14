President Murmu Inaugurates Amrit Udyan 2025 Summer Annuals, Opens to Public Aug 16

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, today (August 14, 2025) inaugurated the Summer Annuals Edition of Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking the start of a month-long opportunity for the public to experience one of India’s most iconic and meticulously maintained gardens. This seasonal edition showcases a fresh bloom of summer flowers, adding vibrant colours and fragrances to the historic Mughal Gardens—renamed Amrit Udyan as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Public Opening Dates and Timings

Amrit Udyan will welcome visitors from August 16 to September 14, 2025, operating daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with the last entry at 5:15 PM. The garden will remain closed on Mondays for upkeep and maintenance. This schedule allows visitors nearly a month to explore the seasonal floral arrangements that have been specially curated by the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s horticulture team.

Free Entry with Mandatory Registration Entry to the Udyan is free of cost, but mandatory registration ensures crowd management and smooth visitor experience. Booking can be done in two convenient ways:

Online: Through the official Rashtrapati Bhavan visitor portal – https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/

On-site: Walk-in visitors can register at Self Service Kiosks located outside Gate No. 35.

Visitor Entry and Allowed Items

Entry will be permitted exclusively through Gate No. 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan, near North Avenue Road. Visitors are allowed to carry a limited list of personal items for comfort and convenience, including:

Mobile phones

Electronic keys

Purses and handbags

Water bottles

Baby milk bottles

Umbrellas

For security reasons, no other items will be allowed inside the premises.

A Tradition of Seasonal Showcases

Amrit Udyan is celebrated for its seasonal editions, which feature different floral themes to match the time of year. While the Spring Festival is known for tulips, roses, and exotic blooms, the Summer Annuals Edition highlights heat-tolerant flowers and lush green landscaping designed to thrive in India’s warmer months. Visitors can expect a mix of ornamental plants, indigenous flower species, and artistic garden layouts that reflect a blend of Mughal and British landscaping traditions.

A Must-Visit Cultural and Horticultural Landmark

Situated within the President’s Estate, Amrit Udyan is more than just a garden—it is a living piece of history, representing over nine decades of horticultural heritage. For tourists, Delhi residents, and garden enthusiasts, the Summer Annuals offer a unique chance to witness a less-seen seasonal beauty of the Rashtrapati Bhavan grounds.