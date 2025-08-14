Tragic Incident: FGM Sparks National Outcry in Gambia

In a case that has stirred significant public outrage, Gambian police have charged three women in connection with the death of a one-month-old girl who underwent female genital mutilation. Despite a ten-year ban on the practice, female genital mutilation remains prevalent in the country.

The charges were made under the Women's (Amendment) Act, 2015, a pivotal law that criminalizes female genital mutilation. According to police reports on Wednesday, one of the accused faces life imprisonment and has been detained, while the other two, charged as accomplices, were released on bail.

This tragic incident serves as a critical reminder, as stated by Emmanuel Joof, chair of the National Human Rights Commission, that female genital mutilation is a criminal offense and a violation of human rights. Authorities continue to call for protection of children from harmful cultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)