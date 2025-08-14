Left Menu

Tragic Incident: FGM Sparks National Outcry in Gambia

Three women in Gambia are charged with the death of a one-month-old girl following female genital mutilation, highlighting the ongoing practice despite a ban. The incident has caused national outrage, with authorities emphasizing the need to protect children from harmful traditional practices that violate human rights.

Updated: 14-08-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:09 IST
In a case that has stirred significant public outrage, Gambian police have charged three women in connection with the death of a one-month-old girl who underwent female genital mutilation. Despite a ten-year ban on the practice, female genital mutilation remains prevalent in the country.

The charges were made under the Women's (Amendment) Act, 2015, a pivotal law that criminalizes female genital mutilation. According to police reports on Wednesday, one of the accused faces life imprisonment and has been detained, while the other two, charged as accomplices, were released on bail.

This tragic incident serves as a critical reminder, as stated by Emmanuel Joof, chair of the National Human Rights Commission, that female genital mutilation is a criminal offense and a violation of human rights. Authorities continue to call for protection of children from harmful cultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

