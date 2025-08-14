Honoring the Guardians: Rajasthan CM's Visits to the Border Outpost

On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made a significant visit to the Kodewala border outpost in Bikaner near the India-Pakistan boundary. Sharma engaged with personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), acknowledging their critical role in safeguarding India's borders and ensuring national security.

The Chief Minister praised the BSF for their unwavering determination and bravery, particularly highlighting their efforts under challenging climate conditions. He extended Independence Day greetings to the soldiers and recognized their historic contributions, such as during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and in Operation Sindoor.

Sharma commended the BSF's community engagement efforts and discussed the state's initiatives inspired by national campaigns, mentioning Rajasthan's tree plantation successes. He emphasized enhancing paramilitary modernization and India's self-reliance in defense. The visit included a Tiranga Yatra, and female personnel celebrated the occasion by tying a rakhi to the Chief Minister.

