Drone-Sourced Heroin Seized at India-Pakistan Border
Baljit Singh, a suspected drug smuggler, was arrested with 5.11 kg of heroin in Punjab. The consignment is believed to have been delivered by drone from Pakistan. The capture was a joint operation by Punjab Police and BSF, aiming to disrupt the drug network.
A suspected drug smuggler, identified as Baljit Singh, was apprehended, leading to the seizure of 5.11 kg of heroin believed to be smuggled from Pakistan, according to police sources on Saturday.
Singh, hailing from the border village of Dhandi Qadim in Fazilka district, was caught in a coordinated operation by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police along with the Border Security Force (BSF).
The investigation revealed the heroin was supplied from Pakistan, allegedly delivered via drone by a smuggler based there, stated the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav. The operation also aims to uncover the network's broader connections, with further investigations underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
