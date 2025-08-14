Left Menu

Telangana Police Embrace Higher Education: A Path to Progress

Telangana Police have partnered with Dr B R Ambedkar Open University to offer non-graduate personnel the chance to pursue degrees through distance learning. Nearly 30,000 officers can now improve their skills and qualifications, aiming for a fully graduate force, while enhancing service to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Police Department has initiated a transformative educational step by partnering with Dr B R Ambedkar Open University. The agreement facilitates non-graduate police personnel to complete their undergraduate degrees through distance learning, aiming to foster professional growth within the force.

Nearly 30,000 non-graduate officers, ranging from Police Constables to Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspectors, will benefit from this initiative. This educational opportunity, integrated into their service, aims to enhance both professional competence and service delivery, with a vision of making the entire force graduates.

The tailored six-semester program, supported by BRAOU, includes specific courses on soft skills and policing skills, promising not just degrees but also improved service to the Telangana community. The initiative sets a potential precedent for other state police departments in skill enhancement and continuous learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

