Telangana Police Embrace Higher Education: A Path to Progress

The Telangana Police Department has initiated a transformative educational step by partnering with Dr B R Ambedkar Open University. The agreement facilitates non-graduate police personnel to complete their undergraduate degrees through distance learning, aiming to foster professional growth within the force.

Nearly 30,000 non-graduate officers, ranging from Police Constables to Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspectors, will benefit from this initiative. This educational opportunity, integrated into their service, aims to enhance both professional competence and service delivery, with a vision of making the entire force graduates.

The tailored six-semester program, supported by BRAOU, includes specific courses on soft skills and policing skills, promising not just degrees but also improved service to the Telangana community. The initiative sets a potential precedent for other state police departments in skill enhancement and continuous learning.

