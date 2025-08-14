Shivraj Singh Chouhan Chairs Key Meet on Fertiliser, Rabi Prep, and Agri Action Plan

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, presided over a crucial meeting in New Delhi today with Agriculture Ministers from several states, senior officials, and agricultural scientists. The discussions covered some of the most pressing issues in Indian agriculture—from fertiliser and urea shortages to preparations for the upcoming Rabi crop season, alongside reviews of key government schemes and missions.

Among those present were Agriculture Secretary Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Dr. M.L. Jat, and ministers from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Punjab.

Rabi Crop Preparations under ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’

Shri Chouhan announced that a two-day national conference on the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’—focused on Rabi crop planning—will take place on September 15–16, 2025 in New Delhi. The campaign will formally launch on October 3, 2025 (Vijay Parv) and run until Dhanteras on October 18, 2025.

He urged all state agriculture ministers to gather accurate data on fertiliser requirements ahead of the conference and pledged to write to the Chief Ministers to ensure senior-level participation. He stressed that state officials must prepare concrete action plans for this flagship initiative.

National Mission on Natural Farming and Key Crop Priorities

Preparations for the National Mission on Natural Farming, set to be launched by the Prime Minister on August 23, 2025, were reviewed. Shri Chouhan called for complete readiness to meet the mission’s objectives. Progress under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana in 100 districts was also discussed.

The Minister placed strong emphasis on boosting pulses and oilseeds production to meet domestic needs, urging state agriculture ministers to personally lead these efforts in their respective states.

Addressing Fertiliser Shortages and Fake Product Sales

A recurring theme in the meeting was the shortage of urea and fertilisers. Several states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Punjab, requested additional urea supplies.

Shri Chouhan identified two possible reasons for the surge in demand:

Increased sowing of crops like rice and maize due to good rainfall. Misuse of urea for non-agricultural purposes.

He assured that genuine agricultural demand would be met promptly, but warned that misuse would be treated as a serious offence. He instructed states to form monitoring committees to oversee proper urea usage.

The Minister also addressed the bio-stimulant certification issue, noting that of approximately 30,000 products previously on the market, only 600 have received proper certification. He directed that only certified products be supplied to farmers and condemned the practice of forcing farmers to buy additional products with fertilisers.

Five-Year Agricultural Action Plan and Farmers’ Grievance Redressal Officials were tasked with drafting a five-year agricultural action plan incorporating inputs from progressive farmers, scientists, and stakeholders. Shri Chouhan also instructed wider promotion of the ministry’s toll-free helpline to resolve farmers’ grievances quickly.

Crop Insurance and Timely Compensation

On the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Shri Chouhan reiterated the government’s commitment to complete transparency. Compensation will be transferred directly to farmers’ accounts via digital payment. He announced that if any insurance company or state government delays claim settlement, 12% interest must be paid to farmers along with the compensation.

Commitment to Swadeshi and Farmer Interests

Concluding the meeting, Shri Chouhan echoed the Prime Minister’s call for Swadeshi adoption and reaffirmed that the government would not compromise on the welfare of farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen. He stressed that the ultimate goal remains agricultural self-reliance and sustainable rural development.