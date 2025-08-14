Left Menu

Press Freedom in Peril: Russia Labels Reporters without Borders Undesirable

Russia's justice ministry declared Reporters without Borders 'undesirable', marking organizations deemed threats to national security. Consequently, Russian citizens working with these groups risk imprisonment. Founded in 1985, RSF champions journalists' rights and opposes censorship globally. The group ranked Russia 171st in press freedom and noted 50 journalists jailed there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:02 IST
In a move against international press freedom, Russia's justice ministry has designated Reporters without Borders (RSF) as an 'undesirable organisation'. This classification places the group among entities Russia claims jeopardise national security, exposing Russian citizens collaborating with or funding these groups to potential imprisonment.

Historically, similar designations have been made for entities like U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, global environmental advocate Greenpeace, and London-based Amnesty International. Reporters without Borders, established in France in 1985, stands for the defense of journalists and fights global censorship.

RSF, having recently ranked Russia 171st out of 180 in its World Press Freedom Index, remains prominent in its advocacy. The organization also identified 50 journalists currently detained within Russia and has yet to respond to this latest classification by the Kremlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

