Press Freedom in Peril: Russia Labels Reporters without Borders Undesirable

In a move against international press freedom, Russia's justice ministry has designated Reporters without Borders (RSF) as an 'undesirable organisation'. This classification places the group among entities Russia claims jeopardise national security, exposing Russian citizens collaborating with or funding these groups to potential imprisonment.

Historically, similar designations have been made for entities like U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, global environmental advocate Greenpeace, and London-based Amnesty International. Reporters without Borders, established in France in 1985, stands for the defense of journalists and fights global censorship.

RSF, having recently ranked Russia 171st out of 180 in its World Press Freedom Index, remains prominent in its advocacy. The organization also identified 50 journalists currently detained within Russia and has yet to respond to this latest classification by the Kremlin.

