NIA Secures Life Imprisonment for Hizbul Mujahideen Conspirator in Assam

In a monumental legal decision, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has achieved a critical victory in the Hizbul Mujahideen terror plot case in Assam. The court handed down a life sentence to the chief architect, Md Kamruj Zaman, for his role in instilling fear among the populace through sinister activities.

Zaman, who operated under various aliases, has been sentenced to multiple terms of simple imprisonment (SI), the harshest being life imprisonment. His sentences, to run concurrently, include charges under section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and additional convictions under section 18B of the same act coupled with section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. The court has also levied a fine on Zaman, with additional imprisonment for non-payment.

The case, based in Jamunamukh, Hojai, Assam, unravelled a conspiracy to establish a terrorist cell within the state between 2017 and 2018. Following a rigorous investigation, the NIA indicted five individuals, including Zaman, for recruiting members and plotting terror activities. While three co-conspirators accepted guilt, another accused passed away before the trial concluded.

