CBI Officers Honored with President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service

In a notable recognition of their exemplary service, several officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day.

Officers honored include DIG Vivek Priyadarshi for his crucial role in the 2G spectrum, Vyapam, and West Bengal post-poll violence investigations, alongside DIG Machhindra Ramchandra Kadole for his probing into gangster Chota Rajan's case and other significant corruptions.

Additionally, ASP Bandi Peddiraju's investigative efforts in the NEET UG 2024 paper leak and other cyber crime cases were recognized. These honors highlight the continued dedication of these officers in upholding transparency and justice in law enforcement.

