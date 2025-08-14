Supreme Court Takes Stance on Key National Issues
The Supreme Court addressed significant issues, including stray dogs in Delhi, voter list transparency in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, and the Renukaswamy murder case. It also reviewed toll collection in Kerala, judicial criteria, elephant captivity, and concerns over an Indian nurse in Yemen, while agreeing to hear a PIL on migrant workers.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India deliberated on pressing national issues on Thursday. A notable concern was the uncontrolled population of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, attributed to local authorities' failure in executing Animal Birth Control Rules. The court emphasized proper sterilization and immunization efforts to address the problem.
In another significant directive, the SC instructed the Election Commission of India to publicly disclose details behind the removal of 65 lakh names from Bihar's electoral rolls. This move aims to bolster transparency during the Special Intensive Revision of the rolls.
Other discussions involved restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, cancelling bail in a high-profile murder case, managing toll collection in Kerala, maintaining judicial practice criteria, questioning a vague wildlife plea, and scheduling a hearing on the detention of Bengali-speaking workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
