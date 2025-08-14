NHA and C-DAC Launch e-Sushrut@Clinic to Digitize Small and Medium Healthcare

The National Health Authority (NHA) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) have joined forces to launch e-Sushrut@Clinic, a lightweight, cloud-based Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) specifically designed for small and medium healthcare providers. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava in New Delhi.

The initiative is part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), launched in September 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which seeks to create an integrated digital health infrastructure for India. ABDM aims to bridge gaps between stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem through secure, interoperable digital platforms—enabling smooth information exchange and better service delivery.

Addressing Longstanding Demand for Affordable HMIS

Speaking at the signing, Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava noted that the demand for a low-cost, government-backed HMIS has been consistent, especially among small clinics and medium-sized facilities.

“With C-DAC’s collaboration, we expect e-Sushrut@Clinic to empower tens of thousands of doctors and facility managers nationwide—enhancing efficiency, ensuring data security, and improving patient satisfaction,” she said. “Since the version is ABDM-enabled, it will promote adoption and help create an interoperable digital health ecosystem.”

Proven Technology for Private Sector Use

The e-Sushrut@Clinic is a streamlined version of C-DAC’s flagship e-Sushrut HMIS, currently operational in 17 AIIMS institutions and over 4,000 health facilities across India. Shri Vivek Khaneja, Executive Director of C-DAC, NOIDA, emphasised the importance of expanding access:

“By simplifying digital adoption for healthcare providers, we are building a transparent and interconnected digital health ecosystem that ultimately delivers faster, more reliable care to patients everywhere.”

The software was conceived after feedback from ABDM microsites revealed a pressing need for a reliable, government-supported platform for private healthcare providers. Given e-Sushrut’s proven track record in premier government institutions, the new outpatient-focused version extends its benefits to small and mid-sized clinics.

Easy Onboarding and Wide Functionality

Healthcare providers can onboard directly from a laptop or mobile device via their Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Health Professionals Registry (HPR) credentials. For those not yet registered, sign-up can be completed directly within the e-Sushrut@Clinic platform.

The HMIS is tailored for outpatient management, pharmacy operations, and nursing functions, offering:

Digital patient records

Prescription and billing management

Diagnostics and lab integration

Telemedicine capabilities

Low per-user cost to encourage widespread adoption

Integration with ABDM Services

Several ABDM utilities are embedded within e-Sushrut@Clinic, including the AIIMS Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) for hypertension and diabetes—provided free for all ABDM-integrated software. The CDSS tool supports doctors with evidence-based recommendations, improving diagnosis and treatment outcomes.

Empowering Clinics, Sub-Centres, and Medium Hospitals

By offering a secure, affordable, and user-friendly HMIS, the platform enables even resource-constrained facilities to digitise their operations. This not only reduces administrative overhead but also enhances patient experience through better record-keeping, quicker service, and improved continuity of care.

Leadership Presence at the Launch

The signing ceremony was attended by:

Ms. V. Hekali Zhimomi , CEO, NHA

Shri Kiran Gopal Vaska , Joint Secretary & Mission Director (ABDM)

Shri Rajiv Yadav , Scientist G, C-DAC

Shri Ajay Gupta, Scientist F, C-DAC

The NHA and C-DAC envision e-Sushrut@Clinic as a catalyst for accelerating digital healthcare adoption across India, especially in underserved and rural areas—bringing the benefits of the ABDM ecosystem to the grassroots level.