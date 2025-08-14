Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: A Fear-Free Frontier

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state's transformation into a fear-free and investment-friendly region under his governance. The focus was on improved law and order, new police recruitments, and reduced crime rates through initiatives like 'Operation Conviction'. The state's revamped image is attributed to government efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: A Fear-Free Frontier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a comprehensive report of his government's accomplishments, emphasizing the creation of a 'fear-free environment' in the state.

Addressing the Assembly during the Monsoon Session, Adityanath detailed the remarkable transformation in Uttar Pradesh over his eight-and-a-half-year tenure, which started in 2017.

Highlighted initiatives include the recruitment of over 2.19 lakh new police officers, promotions for 1.53 lakh officers, and the reinstatement of 54 Provincial Armed Constabulary companies. New women police battalions and 'Operation Conviction' have further contributed to reducing crime and enhancing safety for investors and residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025