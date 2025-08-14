Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: A Fear-Free Frontier

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a comprehensive report of his government's accomplishments, emphasizing the creation of a 'fear-free environment' in the state.

Addressing the Assembly during the Monsoon Session, Adityanath detailed the remarkable transformation in Uttar Pradesh over his eight-and-a-half-year tenure, which started in 2017.

Highlighted initiatives include the recruitment of over 2.19 lakh new police officers, promotions for 1.53 lakh officers, and the reinstatement of 54 Provincial Armed Constabulary companies. New women police battalions and 'Operation Conviction' have further contributed to reducing crime and enhancing safety for investors and residents.

