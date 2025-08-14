Erik Prince's Controversial Security Deal in Haiti: A Double-Edged Sword

Erik Prince, notable as a Donald Trump supporter and head of the private security firm Vectus Global, announced a decade-long agreement with Haiti to address the country's spiraling gang violence and economic instability. Prince's plan includes stabilizing regions controlled by gangs and revamping Haiti's tax system, particularly at its border with the Dominican Republic.

Despite efforts to engage with President Laurent Saint-Cyr, no comments have been made by Haitian government officials regarding this bold initiative. Vectus, already active in Haiti since March, has intensified its operations with the backing of drones and several hundred foreign operatives, aiming to reclaim major roadways within a year.

The agreement has sparked debate on the ethics and effectiveness of deploying private military forces to manage Haiti's volatile security situation. Critics highlight past controversies associated with Prince's ventures, emphasizing issues like human rights violations, while questioning the strategy of channeling funds toward private entities over national security improvements.

