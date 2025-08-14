Left Menu

Erik Prince's Controversial Security Deal in Haiti: A Double-Edged Sword

Erik Prince, a Trump supporter and security executive, claims a deal with Haiti to combat gangs and reconstruct its tax system. His company, Vectus Global, aims to stabilize key territories, although the extent of U.S. involvement is unclear. Critics question the reliance on private military firms in Haiti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:35 IST
Erik Prince's Controversial Security Deal in Haiti: A Double-Edged Sword

Erik Prince, notable as a Donald Trump supporter and head of the private security firm Vectus Global, announced a decade-long agreement with Haiti to address the country's spiraling gang violence and economic instability. Prince's plan includes stabilizing regions controlled by gangs and revamping Haiti's tax system, particularly at its border with the Dominican Republic.

Despite efforts to engage with President Laurent Saint-Cyr, no comments have been made by Haitian government officials regarding this bold initiative. Vectus, already active in Haiti since March, has intensified its operations with the backing of drones and several hundred foreign operatives, aiming to reclaim major roadways within a year.

The agreement has sparked debate on the ethics and effectiveness of deploying private military forces to manage Haiti's volatile security situation. Critics highlight past controversies associated with Prince's ventures, emphasizing issues like human rights violations, while questioning the strategy of channeling funds toward private entities over national security improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025