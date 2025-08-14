Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict: A Victory for Democracy in Bihar's Voter Roll Case

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from Bihar's voter list, marking a major democratic victory. Congress celebrated this decision as a stand for transparency, alleging the previous exclusion was a tactic by Prime Minister Modi's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:40 IST
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has mandated the Election Commission to disclose the details surrounding the deletion of 65 lakh names from the electoral roll in Bihar, promising a significant boost for transparency and democratic integrity.

Celebrating the judgment, Congress hailed it as a 'massive victory for democracy,' accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration of attempting to manipulate the electoral process. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, played a pivotal role in advocating for recognition of Aadhaar in the SIR case.

The Court's ruling requires the Election Commission to make public the reasons for these deletions, ensuring visibility at both the panchayat and district levels, and encouraging affected individuals to present their Aadhaar cards as proof to contest their exclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

