Contentious Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust Bill Passes Amid Opposition Walkout
The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed four bills, including the contentious Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust Bill. Opposition members protested, questioning the bill's introduction amid ongoing judicial proceedings. Despite opposition, bills related to MLA salaries and fiscal management were passed. The temple trust aims to improve management and development.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic day at the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, four significant bills, including the Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust Bill, were passed as the Monsoon session concluded. Despite opposition, the temple trust bill aims to enhance management of the historic site as it draws thousands of visitors annually.
Central Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled the bills which Speaker Satish Mahana swiftly passed, evoking a walkout from Samajwadi Party members. They objected to the lack of debate on the temple trust bill, still pending in court. Khanna assured the implementation would comply with Supreme Court directives.
The Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust will form an 18-member board to oversee the spiritual and developmental needs of the site. The government aims to prevent incidents like the deadly 2022 crowd crush, justifying the formation of this trust for crowd control and site enhancements.
