Left Menu

Police Sub-Inspector Arrested for Sexual Assault in Odisha

A police sub-inspector in Odisha's Kandhamal district, Sruti Sagar Samal, has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman, the wife of a home guard. The alleged incidents occurred over a year and a half during his tenure at Gochhapada police station, threatening false drug charges against her husband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:49 IST
Police Sub-Inspector Arrested for Sexual Assault in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a police sub-inspector in Odisha's Kandhamal district has been apprehended for allegedly raping a woman over the course of a year and a half. The accused, Sruti Sagar Samal, is facing charges for crimes committed during his posting at Gochhapada police station.

The arrest was made based on a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the victim at Gochhapada police station on August 12. The victim, the wife of a home guard, claimed that Samal threatened to frame her husband in a false narcotics case to silence her.

Gathering courage after Samal's transfer to Kotgarh police station, the woman took legal action, leading to his arrest on Thursday. The case has raised serious concerns about the misuse of power by law enforcement officers.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025