Police Sub-Inspector Arrested for Sexual Assault in Odisha

In a shocking incident, a police sub-inspector in Odisha's Kandhamal district has been apprehended for allegedly raping a woman over the course of a year and a half. The accused, Sruti Sagar Samal, is facing charges for crimes committed during his posting at Gochhapada police station.

The arrest was made based on a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the victim at Gochhapada police station on August 12. The victim, the wife of a home guard, claimed that Samal threatened to frame her husband in a false narcotics case to silence her.

Gathering courage after Samal's transfer to Kotgarh police station, the woman took legal action, leading to his arrest on Thursday. The case has raised serious concerns about the misuse of power by law enforcement officers.