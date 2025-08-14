Left Menu

NIA Court Convicts Trio in Counterfeit Currency Smuggling from Malaysia to India

The NIA court sentenced three individuals for smuggling counterfeit currency from Malaysia to India. Danish Haji Mohammed Petiwala, Sarasvati Dattaram, and J Kaleel Rahman received rigorous imprisonment and fines. The case, uncovered by Mumbai Customs, highlighted the use of postal and banking channels for illegal currency transfers.

Updated: 14-08-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:55 IST
In a significant ruling by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, three individuals have been convicted for their role in smuggling counterfeit currency from Malaysia to India. According to an official statement released on Thursday, the accused received sentences of rigorous imprisonment, underscoring the severity of their crimes.

Danish Haji Mohammed Petiwala and Sarasvati Dattaram, also known as Muskan, were handed sentences of five years, six months, and two days, coupled with fines of Rs 6,000 each. Meanwhile, J Kaleel Rahman was sentenced to five years, five months, and 18 days with a fine of Rs 5,000. These verdicts reflect the court's firm stance against violations under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case, originating in 2020, was triggered by intelligence from the Mumbai Customs Department regarding a parcel from Malaysia containing counterfeit Indian currency. Investigations revealed a conspiracy involving Danish Haji, his girlfriend Sarasvati, and Amir Mirza, a Malaysian resident with a standing non-bailable warrant. The probe exposed their use of financial and postal avenues to smuggle high-quality counterfeit notes, aiming to destabilize India's economy.

