EU Criticizes Israeli Settlement Plan

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas criticizes Israel's new settlement plan, stating it's a violation of international law and undermines the two-state solution. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced work will begin on a settlement dividing the West Bank from East Jerusalem, sparking international concern.

Updated: 15-08-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 01:13 IST
Amid rising tensions, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas issued a strong statement on Thursday criticizing Israel's settlement plan as inconsistent with international legal standards. Kallas emphasized the European Union's stance, urging Israeli authorities to abandon the proposed project.

The plan, announced by Israel's far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, has sparked significant international unrest. The development, which targets an area that would divide the West Bank and isolate it from East Jerusalem, marks a controversial move by the Israeli government.

In a statement, Kallas warned that advancing the E1 settlement plan threatens the viability of the two-state solution, a cornerstone of peace efforts in the region. She reiterated the EU's call for Israel to cease further settlement construction, highlighting the diplomatic community's growing concern over the political repercussions of this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

