EU's Kaja Kallas Accuses Russia of Distracting from Peace
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has accused Russia of making baseless claims about a Ukrainian attack on Russian governmental sites. She suggests Moscow's aim is to distract from genuine progress towards peace in collaboration with Ukraine and Western partners, emphasizing that unfounded claims should not be accepted.
In response to Russia's recent accusations that Ukraine targeted key governmental locations, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has described these claims as a "deliberate distraction."
Kallas, speaking on social media platform X, suggested that Moscow's actions are designed to derail progress towards peace, which Ukraine and its Western allies are jointly pursuing.
She urged the international community not to accept what she describes as unfounded claims from the aggressor state, which has, according to her, indiscriminately targeted Ukraine's infrastructure and civilians since the onset of the conflict.
