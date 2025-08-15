Left Menu

Massive Federal Workforce Reduction Looms Under Trump Administration

The Trump administration plans to reduce the federal workforce by 300,000, marking a 12.5% decrease since January. According to Scott Kupor, 80% will leave voluntarily, reflecting efforts to improve efficiency. Agencies will propose further cuts as the administration readies the next budget request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 01:15 IST
Massive Federal Workforce Reduction Looms Under Trump Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the Trump administration plans to reduce the federal workforce by about 300,000 this year, a 12.5% decrease since January. The administration's new human resources chief, Scott Kupor, announced that 80% of these employees would leave voluntarily, emphasizing a push towards improved efficiency within government operations.

Kupor outlined the administration's stance, noting the reliance on persuasion to gain the support of cabinet secretaries for downsizing efforts. This approach marks a shift from earlier directives that explicitly instructed agencies to dismiss new employees. The initiative is part of President Trump's broader campaign against what he terms a bloated and inefficient federal workforce.

The number of departures, Kupor predicts, could more than double the recent civilian workforce attrition rate. As OPM plans to release specific agency statistics in the future, agencies are preparing to submit further cut proposals to the White House Budget Director, aligning with upcoming budget requests to Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025