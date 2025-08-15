Massive Federal Workforce Reduction Looms Under Trump Administration

In a significant move, the Trump administration plans to reduce the federal workforce by about 300,000 this year, a 12.5% decrease since January. The administration's new human resources chief, Scott Kupor, announced that 80% of these employees would leave voluntarily, emphasizing a push towards improved efficiency within government operations.

Kupor outlined the administration's stance, noting the reliance on persuasion to gain the support of cabinet secretaries for downsizing efforts. This approach marks a shift from earlier directives that explicitly instructed agencies to dismiss new employees. The initiative is part of President Trump's broader campaign against what he terms a bloated and inefficient federal workforce.

The number of departures, Kupor predicts, could more than double the recent civilian workforce attrition rate. As OPM plans to release specific agency statistics in the future, agencies are preparing to submit further cut proposals to the White House Budget Director, aligning with upcoming budget requests to Congress.

