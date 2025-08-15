Left Menu

Elevating the Remembrance: 80th Anniversary of VJ Day

King Charles leads the 80th anniversary of VJ Day commemorations in the UK, paying tribute to the end of World War Two. The event includes a flypast, historic military planes, and a two-minute silence. Iconic buildings nationwide are illuminated to honor the historic occasion.

King Charles is spearheading commemorations in the UK on Friday for the significant 80th anniversary of VJ Day, a key marker for the conclusion of World War Two following the victory over Japan. To highlight this occasion, famous landmarks across Britain will be illuminated.

The event, recognizing Japan's surrender in August 1945 post the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, will see Charles accompanied by Queen Camilla, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Japanese ambassador, and war veterans at a National Service of Remembrance.

Celebrations include a flypast of historic military aircraft and a two-minute silence. Prime Minister Starmer acknowledged, "Eighty years since our victory in the Second World War, we pay our respects to those who fought and sacrificed for our freedoms." Additionally, military bagpipers and recognitions of reconciliation between Britain and Japan will feature prominently.

