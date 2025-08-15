Left Menu

Massachusetts Man Sentenced for Bomb Threats Against Synagogues

John Reardon, a 60-year-old man from Massachusetts, was sentenced to over two years in prison for making antisemitic threats and bomb threats to synagogues and the Israeli consulate. The threats followed the 2023 Israel-Hamas war, leading to his arrest amid a surge in antisemitic threats nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 03:08 IST
In Boston, John Reardon, aged 60, received a 26-month prison sentence on Thursday. He was convicted of making violent and antisemitic threats against Jewish institutions amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict in 2023.

The U.S. District Judge, Julia Kobick, handed down the sentence after Reardon pled guilty last November. His actions included a barrage of phone calls to synagogues and the Israeli consulate in Boston, as confirmed by the prosecutors. The defense argued Reardon's mental health issues contributed to his criminal behavior.

Reardon's imprisonment comes amid heightened warning from the Department of Justice regarding the rising antisemitic threats following the recent Middle East conflict. The original war outbreak began with Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, escalating regional tensions and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

