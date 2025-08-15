Federal Judge Overturns Florida Book Ban Law

In a landmark ruling, a federal judge has invalidated key sections of a Florida law that facilitated the removal of certain books from public school libraries. This decision marks a significant victory for publishers, authors, and parents who challenged the law.

US District Judge Carlos Mendoza criticized the law's broad prohibitions against materials detailing sexual conduct, deeming it unconstitutional. Mendoza emphasized that the law's expansive interpretations unfairly targeted non-obscene books, including classics like 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Native Son.'

The judge's verdict instructs schools to follow established US Supreme Court criteria, evaluating if the material is prurient and lacks substantial artistic or scientific merit. The lawsuit, brought by prominent authors and publishers, signals a pushback against legislative censorship and reinforces the role of librarians in curating diverse collections.