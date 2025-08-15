PM Modi's Call to Action Amid Natural Calamities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the urgent challenges posed by recent natural disasters during his address to the nation. He expressed heartfelt condolences to those impacted by landslides and cloudbursts across India.

Modi emphasized that the country is currently being tested by nature, urging solidarity and joint efforts in response to these calamities. The Prime Minister's remarks were made from the iconic Red Fort on the occasion of the nation's 79th Independence Day.

Both state and central governments are actively collaborating, deploying resources for extensive rescue operations, relief efforts, and rehabilitation measures to support affected communities, Modi stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)