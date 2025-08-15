Health Scare Delays Trial of Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Businessman Jimmy Lai

The trial involving Hong Kong pro-democracy businessman Jimmy Lai was postponed on Friday, following his lawyer's report that Lai had heart palpitations.

The proceedings will resume on Monday, giving Lai, 77, an opportunity to seek medical attention, including medication and heart monitoring. Lai, who is the founder of the Apple Daily newspaper, faced closure after a police raid and asset freeze in June 2021. He has denied charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publish seditious material. Some Western countries, including the United States, have opposed Lai's prosecution, labeling it politically motivated amid Hong Kong's national security crackdown.

Expressing his concerns, former U.S. President Donald Trump recently stated he would 'do everything I can to save him,' during a media interview. (Editing by Greg Torode and Saad Sayeed)