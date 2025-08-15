Empowering Marginalized Communities: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the start of celebrations for the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, emphasizing the empowerment of marginalized communities as essential to India's progress.

From the Red Fort, on India's 79th Independence Day, Modi highlighted Phule's enduring influence on current governance. "Mahatma Phule's ideals guide us in prioritizing the marginalized," Modi stated, citing various welfare initiatives, including PM SVANidhi Yojana for street vendors and PM Vishwakarma Yojana for artisans.

Underlining a commitment to balanced growth, Modi stressed that the government's efforts go beyond socially backward communities, targeting disadvantaged districts and blocks for transformation. The broader goal, he explained, is to uplift every lagging segment nationwide, ensuring that no community is left behind in India's development trajectory.