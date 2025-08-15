Left Menu

Afghanistan: A Nation Under Taliban Repression, Four Years On

Four years after the Taliban's takeover, Afghanistan remains under a repressive regime. Amid international neglect and dwindling humanitarian aid, the Taliban's systematic dismantling of civil liberties poses severe human rights challenges. Global courts and nations are attempting to combat these abuses through legal channels and international pressure.

August 2021 marked the collapse of Afghanistan's democratic republic, ushered in by the Taliban's return to power as US and NATO troops withdrew. The initial promises of moderation have given way to a regime deeply rooted in repression and exclusion, with institutions of law, justice, and civil rights dismantled.

Despite this, Afghanistan has largely fallen out of the international spotlight, overshadowed by other global crises. The Taliban continues its quest for legitimacy, but its actions—such as enacting severe restrictions on women's rights, dismantling civic spaces, and persecuting minority groups—draw stark opposition from human rights organizations.

The international community faces a dilemma: how to engage with the Taliban without legitimizing their rule. Legal efforts are underway to hold the regime accountable, including initiatives by several countries to bring cases against the Taliban to the International Court of Justice. Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions continue to decline as aid dwindles and deportations rise.

