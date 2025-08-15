Controversy Erupts Over Federal Intervention in Washington's Police Leadership
The appointment of DEA head Terry Cole as Washington's emergency police commissioner by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi sparked criticism from local authorities. D.C. officials called the move unlawful, highlighting ongoing tensions with federal efforts to exert control over the city's police amid a debated crime situation.
The unexpected appointment of Drug Enforcement Administration head Terry Cole as the emergency police commissioner of Washington's Metropolitan Police Department has ignited a wave of criticism from local officials. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi's directive has been met with resistance, highlighting existing tensions between federal and local authorities.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and District Attorney General Brian Schwalb quickly denounced the intervention. Bowser emphasized that no legal framework exists to hand over the district's personnel authority to a federal official. Schwalb labeled Bondi's order as "unlawful," asserting that the current police chief is not obligated to comply with such directives.
Amidst the dispute, President Donald Trump has depicted the nation's capital as a crime emergency zone, despite statistical evidence suggesting a decline in violent crime. He has vowed to extend federal controls over the city's police force, mirroring his broader approach to law enforcement in Democratic-led cities under his administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
