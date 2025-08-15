Ukrainian Forces Hit Key Russian Oil Refinery
The Ukrainian military announced a significant strike on the Syzran oil refinery located in Russia's Samara region. The refinery, a major producer within the Rosneft system, experienced fires and explosions following the attack, raising concerns over potential impacts on fuel supply chains.
On Friday, Ukrainian military officials reported a successful operation targeting the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, a critical node within the Rosneft system.
According to a statement issued on the Telegram messaging app, the site suffered fires and explosions after the overnight strike.
This attack underscores the ongoing tensions and may disrupt supplies of various fuels produced at the facility.
