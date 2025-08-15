Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Hit Key Russian Oil Refinery

The Ukrainian military announced a significant strike on the Syzran oil refinery located in Russia's Samara region. The refinery, a major producer within the Rosneft system, experienced fires and explosions following the attack, raising concerns over potential impacts on fuel supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Friday, Ukrainian military officials reported a successful operation targeting the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, a critical node within the Rosneft system.

According to a statement issued on the Telegram messaging app, the site suffered fires and explosions after the overnight strike.

This attack underscores the ongoing tensions and may disrupt supplies of various fuels produced at the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

