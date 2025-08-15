Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Gonda Murder Convicts
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has sentenced four individuals, including three brothers, to life imprisonment for a 2017 murder. The victim, Nirankar Nath Tiwari, was brutally killed due to old enmity. The guilty have also been fined with additional penalties for non-payment.
A court in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, has handed down rigorous life sentences to four men, among them three brothers, for their involvement in a 2017 murder case, reinforcing the judiciary's stern stance on violent crimes.
Assistant District Government Advocate, Amit Kumar Pathak, detailed that the conviction stemmed from the complaint of Kartar Nath Tiwari, who reported his brother Nirankar Nath Tiwari alias Mannulal missing on February 20, 2017, following an attack by the convicts.
Additional District and Session Judge Rajesh Kumar delivered the verdict, imposing life sentences and fines of Rs 21,000 on each perpetrator, with failure to pay resulting in additional imprisonment, reinforcing the court's commitment to justice.
