BJP Celebrates Madras High Court Ruling on Thirupparankundram Hill Lamp

The BJP welcomed a Madras High Court ruling supporting a traditional lamp lighting at Thirupparankundram hill, criticizing the DMK, Congress, and INDI alliance as 'anti-Hindu'. Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised the order as a win for Hindu practices, amid plans by the Tamil Nadu government to appeal the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has lauded a recent Madras High Court decision that endorsed the lighting of a lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai, a practice they say holds religious significance. This ruling also sparked criticism of the DMK, Congress, and INDI alliance from senior BJP officials, labeling them as 'anti-Hindu'.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal described the judgment as a significant victory against the 'appeasement policy' of the INDI alliance and a triumph for Hindu religious customs. He expressed this during a press conference following the court's decision.

The Tamil Nadu government, dissatisfied with the verdict, announced plans to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Goyal accused INDI alliance members of undermining the judiciary by initiating impeachment proceedings against the judge who initially supported the temple's traditional practice.

