BJP Celebrates Madras High Court Ruling on Thirupparankundram Hill Lamp

The BJP has lauded a recent Madras High Court decision that endorsed the lighting of a lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai, a practice they say holds religious significance. This ruling also sparked criticism of the DMK, Congress, and INDI alliance from senior BJP officials, labeling them as 'anti-Hindu'.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal described the judgment as a significant victory against the 'appeasement policy' of the INDI alliance and a triumph for Hindu religious customs. He expressed this during a press conference following the court's decision.

The Tamil Nadu government, dissatisfied with the verdict, announced plans to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Goyal accused INDI alliance members of undermining the judiciary by initiating impeachment proceedings against the judge who initially supported the temple's traditional practice.

