Supreme Court Ruling: Bail for Some, Not All in Delhi Riots Case
The Supreme Court refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. However, bail was granted to five others. The riots resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court, on Monday, denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam amidst the ongoing investigation into their alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The decision cited a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Despite this setback for Khalid and Imam, five other activists, including Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider, were granted bail by the court. The riots, which erupted in February 2020 in northeast Delhi, tragically claimed 53 lives and left more than 700 injured.
Both Khalid and Imam, along with five others, were implicated under the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly masterminding the riots. The legal provisions under UAPA entail severe penalties for involvement in terrorist acts, including the possibility of capital punishment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Disparity: Umar Khalid's Bail Denial vs. Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Frequent Parole
Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case: A Landmark Decision
Shock and Respect: The Bail Verdict in the Delhi Riots Case
Judiciary Double Standards: A Tale of Bail and Parole
Activist Umar Khalid Remains in Jail as Co-accused Granted Bail