Cracking Down: Jharkhand Police's Robust Battle Against Cybercrime and Naxalism

In a determined crackdown on cybercrime and narcotics, the Jharkhand police, under Director General Anurag Gupta, have apprehended over 1,200 suspects in a span of six months. This marks a significant step made by the police in curbing illegal activities within the state.

Efforts to eradicate illegal opium growth also saw success, with authorities destroying crops over 27,000 acres. As part of a broader move to address safety, the 'Mahila Shakti Commando' was established to support women's protection efforts in the region.

In addition to fighting crime, Jharkhand police have also made progress in community engagement through grievance resolution programs and providing welfare support to victims, demonstrating a holistic approach to law enforcement.

