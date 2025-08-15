Cracking Down: Jharkhand Police's Robust Battle Against Cybercrime and Naxalism
The Jharkhand police, led by DGP Anurag Gupta, intensified efforts against cybercrime and illegal drug trade, arresting over 1,200 suspects in six months. Major strides were also made against Naxalism and drug peddling, with the establishment of new units for women's safety, and increased police-community cooperation.
In a determined crackdown on cybercrime and narcotics, the Jharkhand police, under Director General Anurag Gupta, have apprehended over 1,200 suspects in a span of six months. This marks a significant step made by the police in curbing illegal activities within the state.
Efforts to eradicate illegal opium growth also saw success, with authorities destroying crops over 27,000 acres. As part of a broader move to address safety, the 'Mahila Shakti Commando' was established to support women's protection efforts in the region.
In addition to fighting crime, Jharkhand police have also made progress in community engagement through grievance resolution programs and providing welfare support to victims, demonstrating a holistic approach to law enforcement.
