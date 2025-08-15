Left Menu

Cracking Down: Jharkhand Police's Robust Battle Against Cybercrime and Naxalism

The Jharkhand police, led by DGP Anurag Gupta, intensified efforts against cybercrime and illegal drug trade, arresting over 1,200 suspects in six months. Major strides were also made against Naxalism and drug peddling, with the establishment of new units for women's safety, and increased police-community cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:41 IST
Cracking Down: Jharkhand Police's Robust Battle Against Cybercrime and Naxalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined crackdown on cybercrime and narcotics, the Jharkhand police, under Director General Anurag Gupta, have apprehended over 1,200 suspects in a span of six months. This marks a significant step made by the police in curbing illegal activities within the state.

Efforts to eradicate illegal opium growth also saw success, with authorities destroying crops over 27,000 acres. As part of a broader move to address safety, the 'Mahila Shakti Commando' was established to support women's protection efforts in the region.

In addition to fighting crime, Jharkhand police have also made progress in community engagement through grievance resolution programs and providing welfare support to victims, demonstrating a holistic approach to law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025