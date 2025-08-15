Left Menu

Subianto's Bold Promise: A New Era Against Corruption and Greed in Indonesia

President Prabowo Subianto delivered a powerful State of the Nation address marking Indonesia's 80th year of independence. He pledged to eliminate corruption and dismantle food cartels, highlighting state losses of billions. Determined to safeguard national wealth, Subianto outlined plans to combat economic corruption and the illegal exploitation of resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:20 IST
President Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

President Prabowo Subianto, marking Indonesia's 80th year of independence, delivered a resolute State of the Nation address aimed at eradicating corruption and dismantling food cartels responsible for billions in state losses.

Since assuming office in October, Subianto has already identified significant budgetary savings by curbing corrupt practices, asserting that Indonesia is experiencing a substantial net outflow of wealth.

Subianto criticized food cartels, especially in the palm oil and rice sectors, for contributing to economic instability. His administration has moved to regain control of illegally managed palm oil plantations to address state asset losses. Subianto called for nationwide support to ensure a morally anchored government, emphasizing the anti-corruption initiative that fueled his electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

