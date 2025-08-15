Left Menu

Digital Betrayal: Odisha Man Arrested for Social Media Exploitation

A 22-year-old man, Minajun Islam from Assam, was arrested for allegedly posting obscene content of a 25-year-old woman on social media. The arrest followed a complaint by the victim, revealing a history of exploitation during their past relationship in Tamil Nadu. Relevant charges have been applied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:25 IST
A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Odisha Police for allegedly disseminating obscene pictures and videos of a 25-year-old woman on social media platforms. The suspect, Minajun Islam from Assam, was apprehended in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu on August 12 and was subsequently transported to Nuapada, Odisha, through a transit remand, according to the Komana police station.

The arrest followed a written complaint by the victim on August 9, who shared that the accused had recorded explicit videos without her consent during a previous relationship when she lived in Tiruppur. Allegedly, these videos were then uploaded to the internet by the accused, exploiting the victim's privacy and trust.

A dedicated team from Komana police swiftly acted, leading to the arrest and subsequent legal proceedings. The suspect faces charges under the BNS and IT Act, highlighting the serious nature of the crime and the ongoing concern over digital exploitation.

