Legal Battle Over Control of D.C. Police Department

Attorney General Brian Schwalb of Washington, D.C., has taken legal action against U.S. President Donald Trump, filing a lawsuit that questions the legality of Trump's move to gain control of the district's police department.

In a recent federal court filing, Schwalb aims to have the court declare Trump's takeover of the D.C. police force illegal. Trump's decision has been linked to his assertion of a crime emergency in the nation's capital, prompting the temporary deployment of National Guard troops.

However, statistics reveal a decrease in violent crime incidents, challenging the necessity of such federal intervention and raising questions about Trump's justification for the extraordinary measure.