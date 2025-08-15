Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Control of D.C. Police Department

Attorney General Brian Schwalb has filed a lawsuit against President Trump, challenging his intervention in Washington, D.C.'s police operations. Schwalb asks the court to declare Trump's actions, justified by a supposed crime emergency, illegal. Crime statistics indicate a decrease in violent incidents, questioning the need for federal intervention.

Attorney General Brian Schwalb of Washington, D.C., has taken legal action against U.S. President Donald Trump, filing a lawsuit that questions the legality of Trump's move to gain control of the district's police department.

In a recent federal court filing, Schwalb aims to have the court declare Trump's takeover of the D.C. police force illegal. Trump's decision has been linked to his assertion of a crime emergency in the nation's capital, prompting the temporary deployment of National Guard troops.

However, statistics reveal a decrease in violent crime incidents, challenging the necessity of such federal intervention and raising questions about Trump's justification for the extraordinary measure.

