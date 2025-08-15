Left Menu

Tragic Cycle of Violence in Jharkhand Village

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a domestic dispute escalated tragically when Pramod Kumar killed his mother-in-law, Sushila Devi, with an axe. The violent act led to his own death at the hands of Devi's family. Authorities, led by Superintendent Reeshma Ramesan, are currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:14 IST
Tragic Cycle of Violence in Jharkhand Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic dispute turned fatal in Jharkhand's Palamu district, resulting in the death of two individuals. The incident occurred in Kawal village, where a man, Pramod Kumar, brutally killed his mother-in-law, Sushila Devi, with an axe following an argument.

The altercation, which initially stemmed from a personal issue, provoked Sushila Devi's family members to retaliate. In a wave of anger, they captured and beat Kumar to death shortly after the murder, indicating a tragic cycle of violence.

Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan, are actively probing the case. Investigations are focused on gathering details from the family members involved, with the aim of uncovering the circumstances surrounding this fatal escalation of domestic conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025