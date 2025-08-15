Tragic Cycle of Violence in Jharkhand Village

A domestic dispute turned fatal in Jharkhand's Palamu district, resulting in the death of two individuals. The incident occurred in Kawal village, where a man, Pramod Kumar, brutally killed his mother-in-law, Sushila Devi, with an axe following an argument.

The altercation, which initially stemmed from a personal issue, provoked Sushila Devi's family members to retaliate. In a wave of anger, they captured and beat Kumar to death shortly after the murder, indicating a tragic cycle of violence.

Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan, are actively probing the case. Investigations are focused on gathering details from the family members involved, with the aim of uncovering the circumstances surrounding this fatal escalation of domestic conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)