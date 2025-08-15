Left Menu

Tensions Flare at Jadavpur University: Student Remanded in Heckling Case

A former Jadavpur University student, now a researcher in Spain, has been remanded to police custody in Kolkata. Hindol Majumdar faces allegations of masterminding an attack on West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's car during protests demanding student elections.

  • India

A Kolkata court has remanded Hindol Majumdar, a former student of Jadavpur University, to police custody until August 18 following his arrest in connection with the alleged heckling of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on the university campus.

Majumdar, currently a researcher at a Spanish university, was detained upon arriving in Delhi from Spain on a lookout circular issued against him. The Kolkata Police subsequently brought him to the city on transit remand and presented him before an Alipore court.

Rejecting Majumdar's plea for bail, the magistrate chose to keep him in police custody. The police claim Majumdar was a key mastermind behind the March 1 attack on Basu's car, which occurred amid protests by Left-leaning student groups demanding prompt student union elections.

