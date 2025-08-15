Left Menu

Police Foil Child Marriage Attempt in Latur

In Latur, Maharashtra, police successfully halted a child marriage after receiving an alert through the emergency helpline. Acting quickly, officers coordinated with the Damini Squad and Bharosa Cell to stop the ceremony. The involved parents received formal notices to appear before the Child Welfare Committee for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Police successfully intervened in a child marriage case in Latur, following a vital tip-off via their emergency helpline 112. On Thursday morning, the police swiftly directed the information to the Damini Squad and Bharosa Cell.

Led by PSI Shamal Deshmukh, the team promptly halted the ceremony. The officers issued formal notices to the parents, ensuring they are accountable for their actions by appearing before the Child Welfare Committee.

This intervention highlights the critical role of community vigilance and swift police action to protect vulnerable children from illegal child marriages.

