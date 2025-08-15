Police Foil Child Marriage Attempt in Latur

Maharashtra Police successfully intervened in a child marriage case in Latur, following a vital tip-off via their emergency helpline 112. On Thursday morning, the police swiftly directed the information to the Damini Squad and Bharosa Cell.

Led by PSI Shamal Deshmukh, the team promptly halted the ceremony. The officers issued formal notices to the parents, ensuring they are accountable for their actions by appearing before the Child Welfare Committee.

This intervention highlights the critical role of community vigilance and swift police action to protect vulnerable children from illegal child marriages.