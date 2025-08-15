Tragic Accident Sparks Protest in Jodhpur: Boy Killed on Independence Day

A tragic accident occurred in Jodhpur on Independence Day when a 12-year-old boy was killed, and three of his friends were seriously injured after their bike skidded and was hit by a dumper truck. The accident took place near Shaheed Smarak, close to where Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was set to attend a commemorative event.

In response, enraged family members and locals staged a protest at Panchbatti Chowk, demanding justice and compensation. Their demands included action against the truck driver, financial support, and a job for one of the deceased boy's family members.

After hours of negotiations involving officials and political leaders, an agreement was reached. The government provided an immediate aid of Rs 5 lakh and promised additional assistance, which pacified the demonstrators and brought the protest to an end.