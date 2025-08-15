Tragedy Strikes: 60 Dead in Kishtwar Cloudburst
A devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district resulted in 60 deaths and 76 missing persons. Multiple teams, including NDRF with sniffer dogs, are conducting rescue operations. Families have begun cremating identified victims, receiving condolences and assurances from officials about support and rehabilitation.
- Country:
- India
A devastating cloudburst has claimed 60 lives and left 76 people missing in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. The tragedy struck the remote village of Chasoti, sparking flash floods that have caused widespread destruction.
Rescue operations are in full swing, with teams, including NDRF personnel and sniffer dogs, working tirelessly to locate the missing. As of Friday, 34 victims have been identified and surrendered to their families for last rites.
Government officials, including J&K minister Satish Sharma, offered condolences and assured families of comprehensive relief and rehabilitation measures. The community is reeling from the loss, as they grapple with the aftermath of this heartbreaking disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
