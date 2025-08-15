Tragedy Strikes: 60 Dead in Kishtwar Cloudburst

A devastating cloudburst has claimed 60 lives and left 76 people missing in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. The tragedy struck the remote village of Chasoti, sparking flash floods that have caused widespread destruction.

Rescue operations are in full swing, with teams, including NDRF personnel and sniffer dogs, working tirelessly to locate the missing. As of Friday, 34 victims have been identified and surrendered to their families for last rites.

Government officials, including J&K minister Satish Sharma, offered condolences and assured families of comprehensive relief and rehabilitation measures. The community is reeling from the loss, as they grapple with the aftermath of this heartbreaking disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)