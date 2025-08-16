Power Struggle Over D.C.: Trump's Attempt to Control the Capital's Police

The District of Columbia is embroiled in a power struggle as the local attorney general takes legal action against President Donald Trump's intervention in the city's police force. The lawsuit aims to curb what is seen as an overreach of presidential authority over the capital's law enforcement.

According to federal law, the president may exercise limited control over the Metropolitan Police Department under specific conditions. The Home Rule Act provides this power during emergencies, allowing for a 30-day federal takeover. Trump's recent invocation sparked controversy, as local officials contend the city remains relatively peaceful.

Trump suggested extending control without congressional approval, drawing criticism and litigation. The legal framework insists on a 30-day limit unless Congress acts otherwise. A U.S. District Judge remains cautious about endorsing Trump's extensive claims of authority, amid ongoing legal challenges.