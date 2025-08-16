Power Struggle: Trump vs. District of Columbia Over Police Control

District of Columbia officials, alongside the U.S. Justice Department, forged an agreement on Friday to counteract President Donald Trump's efforts to command the capital city's police department.

This development materialized during discussions urged by a federal judge. The deal ensures that Mayor Muriel Bowser's chosen police chief, Pamela Smith, remains at the helm of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department. Meanwhile, the involvement of Terry Cole, initially appointed as the emergency police commissioner by the Trump administration, remains uncertain as negotiations continue.

The move ignited legal challenges, questioning the legality of the Trump's attempt to take control under an emergency clause of D.C.'s home rule charter. Judge Ana Reyes expressed skepticism over the administration's authority to seize jurisdiction over the police force, prompting a broader legal examination.

