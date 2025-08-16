Left Menu

Power Struggle: Trump vs. District of Columbia Over Police Control

District of Columbia officials and the U.S. Justice Department reached a deal to reverse President Trump's attempt to control D.C.'s police. The accord leaves Mayor Muriel Bowser's appointee as police chief. A federal lawsuit contests the move, raising concerns over Trump's authority under the Home Rule Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 05:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

District of Columbia officials, alongside the U.S. Justice Department, forged an agreement on Friday to counteract President Donald Trump's efforts to command the capital city's police department.

This development materialized during discussions urged by a federal judge. The deal ensures that Mayor Muriel Bowser's chosen police chief, Pamela Smith, remains at the helm of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department. Meanwhile, the involvement of Terry Cole, initially appointed as the emergency police commissioner by the Trump administration, remains uncertain as negotiations continue.

The move ignited legal challenges, questioning the legality of the Trump's attempt to take control under an emergency clause of D.C.'s home rule charter. Judge Ana Reyes expressed skepticism over the administration's authority to seize jurisdiction over the police force, prompting a broader legal examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

