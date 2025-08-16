Reddy Mobilizes Relief Efforts Amidst Heavy Rain Forecasts in Telangana

In response to forecasts of intense rainfall, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has issued directives to ramp up relief measures across affected districts. The state prepares for downpours in regions like Nizamabad, Medak, and Khammam, deploying disaster response teams and evacuating vulnerable residents.

The National and State Disaster Response Forces have been mobilized to help manage the situation. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to move to relief centers. Authorities are fortifying lakes and tanks with sandbags, halting movement on waterlogged causeways to prioritize safety.

A Met Centre forecast warns of very heavy rain in districts such as Adilabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem in coming days. Historical rainfall levels are being closely monitored as several bodies of water remain in spate.