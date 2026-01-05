Gandhinagar Battles Typhoid Outbreak: Shah Orders Emergency Measures

In response to an outbreak of suspected typhoid in Gandhinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed local authorities to act swiftly to resolve the situation. The outbreak, resulting from a pipeline leak, has affected Sectors 24, 28, and Adivada.

To mitigate the spread, Shah has ordered immediate pipeline repairs and ramped up health management with round-the-clock OPDs and food provisions for patients' families.

Survey teams have inspected over 20,800 houses, distributed essential supplies, and rolled out public awareness campaigns to encourage preventive measures among residents.