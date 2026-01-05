Left Menu

Gandhinagar Battles Typhoid Outbreak: Shah Orders Emergency Measures

Following a significant outbreak of suspected typhoid cases in Gandhinagar due to a water pipeline leak, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed local authorities to mobilize emergency response measures to curb the spread. Ongoing efforts include pipeline repairs, health surveys, and public awareness initiatives to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-01-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 08:45 IST
Gandhinagar Battles Typhoid Outbreak: Shah Orders Emergency Measures
  • Country:
  • India

In response to an outbreak of suspected typhoid in Gandhinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed local authorities to act swiftly to resolve the situation. The outbreak, resulting from a pipeline leak, has affected Sectors 24, 28, and Adivada.

To mitigate the spread, Shah has ordered immediate pipeline repairs and ramped up health management with round-the-clock OPDs and food provisions for patients' families.

Survey teams have inspected over 20,800 houses, distributed essential supplies, and rolled out public awareness campaigns to encourage preventive measures among residents.

TRENDING

1
Pawar Calls for Leadership Change Amidst Pune's Development Woes

Pawar Calls for Leadership Change Amidst Pune's Development Woes

 India
2
Novak Djokovic Steps Back from PTPA Amid Governance Concerns

Novak Djokovic Steps Back from PTPA Amid Governance Concerns

 Global
3
China and Ireland Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

China and Ireland Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

 China
4
Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Cybercrime Prevention: CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams

Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Cybercrime Prevention: CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Ag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026