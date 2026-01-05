Gandhinagar Battles Typhoid Outbreak: Shah Orders Emergency Measures
Following a significant outbreak of suspected typhoid cases in Gandhinagar due to a water pipeline leak, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed local authorities to mobilize emergency response measures to curb the spread. Ongoing efforts include pipeline repairs, health surveys, and public awareness initiatives to control the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-01-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 08:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In response to an outbreak of suspected typhoid in Gandhinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed local authorities to act swiftly to resolve the situation. The outbreak, resulting from a pipeline leak, has affected Sectors 24, 28, and Adivada.
To mitigate the spread, Shah has ordered immediate pipeline repairs and ramped up health management with round-the-clock OPDs and food provisions for patients' families.
Survey teams have inspected over 20,800 houses, distributed essential supplies, and rolled out public awareness campaigns to encourage preventive measures among residents.
ALSO READ
Haryana Clamps Down on High-Dose Nimesulide to Safeguard Public Health
Public Health Crisis Stabilized in Indore Amid Political Tensions
Indore's Public Health Crisis: Swift Government Action
Water contamination in Indore: CM orders suspension of additional municipal commissioner, Public Health Engineering official.
Union Health Minister Pushes for Enhanced Public Healthcare Initiatives