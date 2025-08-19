Public Consultation Opens on Draft Disability Strategy for 2026–2030

New Zealanders are being invited to help shape the future of disability policy, with public consultation now open on the refreshed New Zealand Disability Strategy. The updated strategy will replace the current 10-year plan, which expires in 2026, and will set priorities for the period 2026–2030.

Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upston said the draft strategy provides a clear vision, with specific goals and practical actions designed to remove barriers and improve the lives of disabled people across key areas such as education, employment, health, housing, and justice.

A Vision for Inclusion and Equity

“The draft strategy now out for discussion sets out a vision for the future, with a clear set of goals, and actions to help achieve them,” Upston explained. “The purpose of the strategy is to improve the lives and uphold the rights of disabled people, who we know face many barriers, for example in employment, education and housing.”

Disabled New Zealanders make up roughly 24% of the population, yet they are statistically more likely to experience unemployment, lower incomes, poorer health outcomes, and limited housing options compared to non-disabled people. Upston noted that tackling these inequities is a central objective of the refresh.

“Three-quarters of unemployed disabled people want to be working, which means creating employment opportunities must be an important focus,” she said. “Disabled people, like non-disabled people, want to participate in their communities, to thrive, lead and make decisions about their own lives.”

A Collaborative Development Process

The Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha led the development of the draft strategy, drawing on targeted engagement with disabled people, advocacy groups, service providers, and families. To ensure broad representation, the process also included:

Independent facilitators working directly with groups from the disability community.

Working groups , a New Zealand-first initiative, made up of disabled people, government agencies, and industry representatives who collaborated on drafting proposals.

Accessible consultation formats, allowing participation through online platforms, written submissions, in-person meetings, and online hui.

The draft strategy builds on progress made under the current 2016–2026 Disability Strategy, which has guided government and community efforts for the past decade. The new five-year plan is intended to be more responsive and adaptable to changing needs.

Opportunities for Public Feedback

Minister Upston emphasised the importance of input from a wide range of voices: “There has been a lot of progress in a short time, and I urge anyone with an interest—whether they be a disabled person, a carer, a family member, or an employer—to give their feedback on the draft.”

Consultation is open until 28 September 2025, giving New Zealanders several months to provide their views. People can contribute by:

Visiting Whaikaha’s website at www.whaikaha.govt.nz/disability-strategy, where they will find accessible submission formats.

Registering for in-person meetings or online hui listed on the consultation page.

Submitting feedback individually or through community organisations.

Next Steps

Feedback gathered during the consultation will inform the final version of the refreshed strategy, which will guide disability policy and service delivery from 2026 to 2030. The Government hopes the strategy will strengthen New Zealand’s commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), which the country ratified in 2008.

“The strategy refresh represents huge opportunities to make a positive difference,” Upston said. “It’s about creating a New Zealand where disabled people can live with dignity, independence, and full participation in society.”