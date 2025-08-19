Left Menu

Rescue Operations Intensify as Kishtwar Cloudburst Death Toll Rises to 64

The death toll from a cloudburst-triggered disaster in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has reached 64, with extensive rescue efforts underway. Despite challenging conditions, over 167 individuals have been rescued. Authorities are employing earth movers and sniffer dogs in a multi-force effort to locate the missing.

Updated: 19-08-2025 11:28 IST
Rescue Operations Intensify as Kishtwar Cloudburst Death Toll Rises to 64
A woman's body has been recovered in the cloudburst-hit village of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, increasing the death toll to 64. Official sources confirm that a vast rescue and relief operation entered its sixth day on Tuesday.

With improved weather, teams have intensified their search, using sniffer dogs and heavy machinery to recover bodies and locate missing individuals. One decomposed body was found downstream, while another lower body part was detected amid the rubble of a collapsed house. A revised list shows 39 people still missing.

The disaster, caused by a cloudburst on August 14, led to flash floods that caused extensive damage, impacting infrastructure and communities. Multiple rescue organizations, including the army and local volunteers, are tirelessly working around the clock in affected areas, ensuring the safety and recovery of all involved.

