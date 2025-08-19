Left Menu

Supreme Showdown: Presidential Reference on Timelines for Governors

The Supreme Court deliberated on whether timelines can be imposed on the president and governors for acting on state legislature bills. The query arises from a presidential reference under scrutiny by a five-judge bench. Key issues include institutional integrity and the constitutional powers of the president and governors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:35 IST
Supreme Showdown: Presidential Reference on Timelines for Governors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal legal inquiry, the Supreme Court of India contemplated the legitimacy of imposing defined timelines on the president and governors for their decisions on state legislature bills. This question, posed through a presidential reference, has been challenged by governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, who questioned its maintainability.

Arguments highlighted existing judgments under Article 200 concerning governors' discretionary powers in states like Punjab and Telangana. Advocates argued that these matters are already settled, and the presidential reference maybe unwarranted.

As the hearing progresses, the court's decision will address broader implications for India's constitutional framework and the division of powers among its governing bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025